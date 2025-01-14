Porsche Delivers Over 310,000 Vehicles in 2024 Amid Product Line Revamps

Porsche AG has successfully delivered 310,718 vehicles globally in 2024, marking a slight 3% dip from the previous year. Despite this, the luxury automaker achieved growth in four out of five regions and saw significant demand for customized vehicles.

The year was notable for Porsche’s comprehensive updates to four of its six model lines—Panamera, Taycan, 911, and Macan. Electrified sports cars accounted for 27% of total deliveries, with nearly half being fully electric.

Global Market Highlights

Europe (Excluding Germany): 75,899 cars delivered (+8%).

75,899 cars delivered (+8%). Germany: 35,858 cars delivered (+11%).

35,858 cars delivered (+11%). North America: 86,541 cars delivered (+1%).

86,541 cars delivered (+1%). China: 56,887 cars delivered (-28%), reflecting economic challenges.

56,887 cars delivered (-28%), reflecting economic challenges. Overseas & Emerging Markets: 55,533 cars delivered (+6%).

Model Performance

The Macan saw 82,795 units delivered, with 18,278 being all-electric models. The phased introduction of the electric Macan contributed to a 5% overall decline in deliveries.

saw 82,795 units delivered, with 18,278 being all-electric models. The phased introduction of the electric Macan contributed to a 5% overall decline in deliveries. The iconic 911 grew in popularity, with 50,941 units sold (+2%).

grew in popularity, with 50,941 units sold (+2%). The Cayenne became Porsche’s bestseller, recording 102,889 deliveries (+18%).

became Porsche’s bestseller, recording 102,889 deliveries (+18%). The Taycan faced a 49% dip, delivering 20,836 units, partly due to the model update and slower electric mobility adoption.

faced a 49% dip, delivering 20,836 units, partly due to the model update and slower electric mobility adoption. The Panamera registered 29,587 deliveries (-13%), driven by reduced demand in China.

Porsche continues to push boundaries, balancing its value-driven sales strategy while navigating market challenges and evolving consumer preferences.