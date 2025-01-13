2025 Mazda6e Breaks Cover: Sleek, Powerful, Electric

Mazda has revealed the all-new Mazda6e at the Brussels Motor Show, showcasing its latest fully electric 5-door hatchback designed for performance, efficiency, and style. This EV blends Japanese craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, offering an appealing option for modern drivers.

Powertrain Options for Every Journey

The Mazda6e caters to diverse driving needs with two powertrain options:

Mazda6e Standard : A 68.8 kWh battery delivers up to 479 km of range. Rapid 200 kW DC charging can boost the battery from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes, with 235 km of range added in 15 minutes. The motor produces 190 kW (258 PS).

: A 68.8 kWh battery delivers up to 479 km of range. Rapid 200 kW DC charging can boost the battery from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes, with 235 km of range added in 15 minutes. The motor produces 190 kW (258 PS). Mazda6e Long Range: An 80 kWh battery offers an impressive 552 km range. The motor outputs 180 kW (245 PS), ensuring smooth rear-wheel-drive performance.

Both versions deliver 320 Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in under 8 seconds with a top speed of 175 km/h.

Striking Design Meets Practicality

Mazda’s “Kodo: Soul of Motion” design philosophy shines in the Mazda6e. Its sleek coupe-like roofline, frameless doors, and integrated handles create a modern, aerodynamic silhouette. The rear features a striking four-cylinder light signature and an electric spoiler for added flair.

Spacious, Luxurious Interiors

Inside, the Mazda6e emphasizes simplicity and space, inspired by the Japanese concept of "ma." Premium materials, a floating center console, and a panoramic sunroof enhance the cabin's airy feel.

Takumi Trim : Offers artificial leather interiors in Warm Beige or Black.

: Offers artificial leather interiors in Warm Beige or Black. Takumi Plus: Features premium Tan Nappa and Suede leather with an electric roof sunshade.

Smart, Tech-Focused Cockpit

The driver-centric cockpit includes:

A customizable 14.6-inch touchscreen and 10.2-inch digital meter .

and . A 50-inch Augmented Reality Head-Up Display projecting navigation and speed information.

projecting navigation and speed information. Intuitive voice and gesture controls for climate and media systems.

A 14-speaker SonyPRO audio system ensuring top-notch entertainment.

Safety First

The Mazda6e prioritizes safety with nine airbags and advanced driver assistance systems like Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition. An Occupancy Monitoring System ensures children in the rear seats are accounted for, adding an extra layer of security.