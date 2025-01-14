Honda Gears Up to Launch the CBR650R Sportbike in India

Honda is set to heat up the Indian sportbike market with the upcoming launch of the new CBR650R. Reports indicate that the fully-faired sportbike might hit the showrooms within the next few weeks.

The Honda CBR650R boasts a 648cc, inline 4-cylinder engine delivering 94 BHP at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. This powerhouse is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an advanced E-Clutch, which eliminates the need for manual clutch operation during gear shifts or stops.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate its 5-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, offering a blend of performance and modern convenience.

Additionally, Honda might also roll out the CB650R, a naked sibling of the CBR650R, sharing the same robust engine and E-Clutch system.

Stay tuned for updates as Honda revs up to bring these mid-capacity motorcycles to Indian roads.

Source: Autocar via Team-BHP