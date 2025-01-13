BYD Sealion 07 EV Showcased in Japan, Launch Later This Year

BYD has unveiled its Sealion 07 EV at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025, marking the electric vehicle's official debut in Japan. The Chinese automaker continues its push into international markets with this latest battery electric vehicle (BEV).

The Sealion 07 EV is set to hit the Japanese passenger car market later this year, becoming BYD's fourth offering in the region after the Yuan Plus, Dolphin, and Seal.

In 2024, BYD sold 2,223 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in Japan, registering a remarkable 54% year-on-year growth. This achievement even outpaced Toyota's NEV sales in the country, underscoring BYD's rising prominence.

BYD initially entered the Japanese market on July 21, 2022, taking on industry stalwarts like Toyota and Honda. The introduction of the Sealion 07 EV reinforces BYD's commitment to expanding its footprint in Japan's competitive automotive landscape.

