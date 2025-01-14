BMW’s Next-Gen Models to Feature Optional Passenger Screens

BMW is working to expand its in-car tech offerings with optional front passenger screens for many of its future models. Designed to complement the screen-heavy iDrive X system, this feature is expected to debut in mid- and higher-tier BMWs, while entry-level models might miss out.

Smaller cars like the 1 Series, X1, 2 Series Gran Coupe, X2, and 2 Series Active Tourer are unlikely to offer the passenger screen due to their narrower cabins and positioning in the lineup. These models already integrate a sizable 17.9-inch center touchscreen, leaving little room for an additional display.

The passenger screen is expected to make its way to the upcoming X3 (G45) with its Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), alongside other prominent models like the next-generation 3 Series (G50), 5 Series LCI, and 7 Series facelift. Larger SUVs, including the X5 (G65), X6 (G66), and X7 (G67), are likely to feature the screen as standard in future iterations.

True to BMW’s design ethos, the passenger screen’s visibility will be limited to the front passenger, ensuring minimal distraction for the driver. This aligns with BMW’s commitment to balancing cutting-edge technology with safety.

While some enthusiasts may prefer tactile buttons and knobs over a fully digital interface, BMW aims to strike a balance by retaining traditional controls alongside its advanced iDrive X system. The brand continues to innovate while catering to diverse customer preferences.