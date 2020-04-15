June confirmed as the MG Hector Plus launch date - Report

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG (India), has confirmed June as the MG Hector Plus launch date. The upcoming seven-seater SUV had debuted at Auto Expo 2020.

Unveiling the MG Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2020, Chaba had said that its sales will begin in the second half of the year. However, now he has said that the plan was to surprise everyone with an early launch in April. “We could have surprised everyone by launching it in April, but now April is ruled out,” Chaba said. “It has been delayed, but we said June earlier, so we are keeping some margin with us, so in June we should be launching it,” he added.

The MG Hector Plus will compete directly with the Tata Gravitas, which, in the same way, will be a three-row version of the brand's C-SUV (Tata Harrier) available in 6-seat and 7-seat versions. Tata Motors is likely to launch the Gravitas around the same time. The MG Hector Plus will go against the Mahindra XUV500 as well.

The MG Hector Plus is a bit more posh MG Hector with a few design differences and three rows of seats instead of two. It features bumpers in a cleaner design, a more elegant radiator grille, reshaped headlamps and tweaked rear lights for a more sophisticated appearance. On the inside, for the same reason, it flaunts a two-tone brown-black colour scheme instead of an all-black colour scheme.

MG will offer the Hector Plus as a seven-seater and also a six-seater. The 6-seat Hector Plus will have two captain seats in the second row. As for the engines and transmissions, the same options are expected that are available in the Hector:

The prices of the MG Hector may start in the INR 13-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: autocarindia.com]