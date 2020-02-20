Mahindra eXUV300 electric SUV to offer a range of over 370 km - Report

Mahindra came up with a slew of electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2020. Apart from the Funster EV concept, the firm also introduced the eKUV100 and the eXUV300 concept. In a new development, the production eXUV300 has been confirmed to deliver a range of over 370 km.

The Mahindra eXUV300 (codename: Mahindra S210) will basically be a Tata Nexon EV rival. While the latter has already been launched in India, the pure electric variant of the Mahindra XUV300 is still a year away from market launch.

The eXUV300, the first model to incorporate the latest design language for Mahindra EVs, will be the company's first high-performance EV developed for private buyers. Some of the concept version's design highlights include diamond-shaped light sources, aerodynamically enhanced wheels, virtual exterior mirrors and clear-lens LED rear combination lamps and animated turn indicators. The production version will have some differences, one of which will be the absence of virtual exterior mirrors.



The Mahindra eXUV300 employs a permanent magnet synchronous motor which transmits power to the wheels at the front. Its battery pack is placed under the floor panel. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the output from the motor, what's known at the moment is that there will be two battery pack options and that the higher capacity battery pack will allow a range of over 370 km.

Mahindra will launch the eXUV300 in India in the second half of calendar year 2021.

*ex-showroom, Delhi

[News Source: The Quint]