Next-gen 2021 Mahindra XUV500 (Mahindra W601) - IAB Rendering

Mahindra’s biggest launch next fiscal will be the 2021 XUV500, in the January-March 2021 quarter. IndianAutosBlog.com's rendering artist Shoeb Kalania has worked on a rendering to show the upcoming compact SUV’s expected design.

Spy shots had already revealed the silhouette of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 last year. Last month, the Mahindra Funster concept’s debut at Auto Expo 2020 gave us an idea about how the front-end of the upcoming compact SUV will look like. The rendering incorporates design cues from the spy shots, the Mahindra Funster concept as well as the SsangYong Korando compact SUV.

The second-gen Mahindra XIUV500 (codename: Mahindra W601) will arrive over 9 years after the original model. A lot has changed during these 9 years, including customer expectations and propensity to pay as well as the government regulations. So, Mahindra will use a newly developed monocoque platform that brings the XUV500 to the latest standards and future-proofs it for the years to come.

Along with an all-new platform, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will boast newly developed engines. Reports say that it will be available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.0-litre mHawk turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. The former was introduced at Auto Expo 2020 last month. It can deliver 190 hp at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. The 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine’s maximum power will reportedly be 185 hp.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have a plusher interior with a more attractive design and a host of new comfort and convenience equipment onboard. The safety will be better too, with Mahindra aiming a 5-star crash-test rating from not only Global NCAP but also ANCAP.

LED headlights, LED rear lights, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated ORVMs, capacitive touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags are some of the expected key features of the upcoming compact SUV, the prices of which could start somewhere between INR 12-14 lakh (ex-showroom).

