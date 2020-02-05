Mahindra e-XUV300 EV concept - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Mahindra e-XUV300 concept has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. As the name suggests, it previews the pure electric variant of the Mahindra XUV300 (codename: Mahindra S210).

The e-XUV300 is Mahindra’s first high-performance EV developed for personal use. The pure electric variant of the XUV300 has a cleaner design and is the first model to incorporate the company's new design language for its electric vehicles.

LED headlamps with diamond-shaped light sources, aerodynamically enhanced wheels, virtual exterior mirrors and clear-lens LED rear combination lamps with diamond-shaped light sources and animated turn indicators are some of the design highlights of the Mahindra e-XUV300 concept. The production version won’t feature the virtual exterior mirrors.

The Mahindra e-XUV300 concept mounts a permanent magnet synchronous motor that powers the front wheels. Its battery pack is placed under the floor. None of the specifications have been revealed yet. The production version will reportedly be offered in mid-range and high-range variants with different capacity battery packs. The high-range variant is said to be capable of going up to 350-400 km on a full charge.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, has confirmed that the company will launch the Mahindra e-XUV300 in India in the second half of 2021. The pure electric variant could be introduced with all the design elements of the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 and that too before the updated donor model. Tata Motors used the same strategy for the Nexon EV and the facelifted Nexon.