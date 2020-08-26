Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants, colours revealed via leaked brochure

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has to be one of the highly-awaited motorcycles of the year. Several prototypes of the upcoming Thunderbird-successor have been sighted in the past. The most recent spy shots revealed the availability of Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation in the new 350cc motorcycle. Royal Enfield is supposed to launch the Meteor 350 in September. While we were waiting for that to happen, the bike’s brochure has been leaked revealing its variants, colours, and a few other cosmetic features.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variants

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The differences between them are limited to aesthetics.

Following is a detailed table with variant-wise features:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Stellar Supernova Tripper Navigation Tripper Navigation Tripper Navigation Black Components Body-Colour Components Premium Dual-Tone Paint Single-Colour Tank Premium Badges Machined Wheels Graphics With Decals Chrome Exhaust System Premium Seat Finishes Black Engine With Machined Fins Chrome Handlebar Windscreen Coloured Rim Tape Chrome EFI Cover Chrome Indicators - Back Rest -

It can be seen that the Tripper Navigation feature is standard across all the three variants. This is likely to be the turn-by-turn navigation system that was recently revealed via a couple of spied images.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Colours

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a total of 7 colour options. These will include Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue. The last two are dual-tone options.

Following is a detailed table with variant-wise colour options:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Stellar Supernova Fireball Yellow (Gloss) Stellar Red (Metallic Gloss) Supernova Brown (Dual-Tone) Fireball Red (Gloss) Stellar Black (Matte) Supernova Blue (Dual-Tone) - Stellar Blue (Metallic Gloss) -

The leaked Royal Enfield Meteor 350 does not reveal the engine specifications of the upcoming motorcycle. What we know so far is that it will be an all-new motor likely to come with a SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup for more refined and smoother performance. It would be mated to a slicker 6-speed transmission.