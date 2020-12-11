KTM 390 Adventure spoke wheels listed in KTM Powerparts catalogue

KTM has introduced a set of wire-spoke wheels for the 390 Adventure to make it that much more capable in off-road conditions. The wheel conversion kit has been listed in KTM Powerparts catalogue. The Austrian company has not announced the price yet.

The KTM 390 Adventure is undoubtedly a great motorcycle. It packs in a bunch of features that make it a very impressive bike for the price. For example, it comes equipped with off-road ABS which allows riders to switch off ABS for the rear wheel to have more fun and control while riding off-road. The dual-sport motorcycle also has a quickshifter to enhance the overall riding experience, especially on the tarmac.

Now, to increase the 390 Adventure’s off-road capabilities, KTM has come up with a wheel conversion kit. The kit consists of all the components needed to convert the standard cast wheels to spoke rims, including front and rear disc brakes. KTM says that these wire-spoke wheels are specially designed to tackle challenges faced during off-road riding. The price of the kit is yet to be announced by the company.

The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by the same 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that we have seen in the KTM 390 Duke and KTM RC 390. In fact, Bajaj Auto also uses the same powerplant in the Dominar 400 with a few changes. The 390 Adventure was KTM’s first ADV in the Indian market. Considering the growing demand for dual-sport motorcycles in the country, KTM recently launched the 250 Adventure.

In other news, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke has also been introduced in India. It 125cc naked motorcycle has received a major design overhaul which makes it a much better-looking bike than the outgoing model. It has been priced at INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

