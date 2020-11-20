KTM 250 Adventure launched in India, is KTM’s 2nd ADV in the country

KTM has finally launched the 250 Adventure in India. The new quarter-litre motorcycle is the Austrian brand’s second ADV in the country. Considering the growing demand for affordable adventure motorcycles in the domestic market, the latest KTM 250 Adventure should be a tempting product for the enthusiasts.

The new 250 Adventure is the younger sibling of the KTM 390 Adventure. It has the same styling and design, however, misses out on some features. For example, the 250cc Adventure has a halogen headlamp and not a full-LED setup. Similarly, the TFT display has been replaced by an LCD unit. Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire, and quickshifter have also been left out.

At the heart of the 250 Adventure is the same 248cc single-cylinder engine that can also be found in the KTM 250 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 250, and Husqvarna 250 Twins. This liquid-cooled motor is capable of delivering 29.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm at 7500 rpm. KTM has also provided an assist and slipper clutch with the 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension system includes 43mm WP APEX USD forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. Providing the necessary stopping power is a 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc. There is a dual-channel ABS as well which can be made to stop working for the rear wheel. Speaking of wheels, there’s a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. They use dual-purpose MRF tyres.

The new KTM 250 Adventure has been priced at INR 2.48 lakh* which makes it an affordable option than the more powerful 390 Adventure. It would also be a good choice for people who want to buy the Hero Xpulse 200 but demand more firepower from the engine. However, the price difference of over a lakh between the Xpulse 200 and 250 Adventure could be a deciding factor as well.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom