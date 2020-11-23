KTM 390 Adventure now available in the Philippines, costs INR 4.74 lakh

The KTM 390 Adventure is one of the best bang-for-the-buck adventure motorcycles available not just here in India but several international markets too. Now, KTM fans and enthusiasts in the Philippines will also be able to enjoy adventure riding without burning a hole in their pockets as the Austrian company has launched the KTM 390 Adventure in the Southeast Asian country.

Several KTM motorcycles are manufactured in the Philippines under the umbrella of the corporate giant, Ayala Corporation. In fact, the 390 Adventure is also produced at the same plant. It is now available for purchase for PHP 309,000 which converts to INR 4.74 lakh. The KTM 790 Duke and 790 Adventure models, along with the brand's entire 200 and 390 range of bikes, are also manufactured in the country.

The KTM 390 Adventure has some serious equipment for a motorcycle at its price point. It features full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display and backlit switchgear. The suspension system includes USD WP front forks and WP Apex rear monoshock with 170mm and 177mm travel respectively. The stopping power comes from a 320mm disc at the front and a 230mm rotor at the rear aided by a switchable dual-channel ABS.

Powering the 390 Adventure is the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is used in the KTM 390 Duke as well. It is a fantastic mill which is capable of delivering 43 hp of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. These healthy figures make the ADV fun to ride in most of the riding conditions.

When it comes to styling, the 390 Adventure looks identical to its elder sibling, the KTM 790 Adventure. It has a weird-looking headlamp which might not be liked by everyone. The headlamp assembly also comprises a pair of LED DRLs. There is also a small windscreen. The body panels and side profile are also similar to those of the 790 Adventure.

[Source: motopinas.com]