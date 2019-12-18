World Exclusive: Kia Sonet likely to be Kia sub-4 metre SUV (Kia QYI)'s name

You saw it first on IndianAutosBlog.com!

In what could be another revelation from IndianAutosBlog.com to the global audience following the all-new Kia logo this month, this is likely to be the name of the Kia sub-4 metre SUV - Kia Sonet.

IndianAutosBlog.com has unearthed very recent trademark filings for the name ‘Kia Sonet’ in multiple countries that happen to be some key markets for Kia. It is very likely that the Kia QYI SUV is the chosen one for this name. The company has made trademark filings for ‘Sonet’ individually as well, obviously.

Kia uses names beginning with the letter S for most of its global RVs, namely the Soul, Stonic, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento and the Sedona (Carnival/Grand Carnival). Moreover, the Kia QYI is said to have its world premiere in concept form at Auto Expo 2020, which is less than two months away now. So, major marketing decisions must’ve been made by now.

The Kia sub-4 metre SUV will sit on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue. Some of the engines and transmissions for it, if not all, also will be borrowed from the latter.

Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) - Expected Mechanical Configurations

83 PS 1.2L MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, 5-speed MT, FWD

120 PS 1.0L T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT, FWD

123 PS 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, 6-speed MT or CVT, FWD

90 PS 1.4L CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, 6-speed MT, FWD

On the outside, it’s safe to assume that the Kia Sonet will feature LED headlights, heated mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights and a power sunroof. Salient features seen inside the cabin could be 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UVO Connect connected vehicle solutions, heated seats, wireless charger and rear AC vents.

Needless to say, features offered will vary as per the market. Some of the aforementioned features may not be offered in India, and we expect 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors and heated seats to be definitely among them. As reported by us last week, the Kia sub-4 metre SUV has been confirmed for Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions so far.

Production of the Kia Sonet will take place alongside the Kia Seltos at the Anantapur plant. This may be the only plant where it will be made, and if so, it may not be as sophisticated as the Hyundai Venue in terms of equipment. India will most certainly be the first market to get the Kia Sonet, the official launch timeline for which is H2 2020. Early next decade, the Kia Sonet could spawn the first locally manufactured Kia EV in the country.