Official: Kia sub-4 metre SUV to be launched in India in H2 2020

The Kia sub-4 metre SUV that is being developed under the codename ‘Kia QYI’ has been officially confirmed to be launched in India in the second half of 2020.

In a statement released today, Kia said (translated):

Kia Motors will produce and sell two newly developed RV models next year. In the first and second half of next year, the company plans to introduce 'Premium MPV' and 'Small Entry SUV' respectively.

Kia will kickstart 2020 with the launch of the Carnival in the first quarter. Then, likely just before the festive season, it will launch the QYI sub-compact SUV. While South Korea was the first market to get the Seltos, India should be the first market to get the sub-4 metre SUV that will be positioned below it and even the Stonic that is not sold in India.

Kia will likely showcase its sub-4 metre SUV in a near-production concept form at Auto Expo 2020. The company has already begun testing this model on the public roads in India and South Korea. It says that it will roll-out a range of new features with the Carnival and the sub-4 metre SUV, including next-gen e-Call telematics, advanced GPS and navigation systems, remote ignition and real-time traffic monitoring, as well as several comfort-oriented features.

The Kia sub-4 metre SUV will be based on the same platform that, in one or other version, underpins a variety of B- and C-segment models from Hyundai and Kia brands, including the Hyundai Venue. In India, expect it to be offered with 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol, 115 PS 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine options. A 6-speed manual transmission will likely be standard, while an automatic transmission option may be offered only the 1.0L petrol engine, a 7-speed dual-clutch unit.

Also See: Alleged Kia sub-4 metre SUV (Kia QYI) spied in S. Korea

The Kia sub-4 metre SUV should be priced from just under INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza in our market.