Scoop: Kia finally set to introduce an all-new brand logo after over two decades

Kia is finally ready with its all-new brand logo, and here's how it will look like. The new logo will most likely be released in 2020.

The last time there was an all-new Kia logo, it was 1984. That logo has more or less remained the same until now. The next all-new Kia logo barely relates to the existing one, and that's a good thing. It has a sleek new design that makes it look almost like a ribbon. The flattish, minimalist logo is a clear reflection of the company's rapidly advancing capabilities in the looks department.

The new design will definitely help Kia to pitch itself as a premium brand in western markets, where it is still considered a budget South Korean marque. In emerging markets like ours where the company already has a premium image, the new logo will be like a cherry on the cake and help it solidify the same.

Typically created in Kia's signature colour red and even black, the new logo's final design has been derived from that of the logo that was used for the Impact concept. Introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March, this concept is Kia's first pure electric four-door passenger vehicle. It is based on the existing architecture of the Kia Niro hybrid and will evolve into the company's production SUV-coupe early next decade.

Also Read: Kia QYI sub-4 metre SUV to be sold in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

Kia has a number of new and all-new models lined-up for debut in 2020, and these include the sub-4 metre SUV codenamed 'QYI' that will be launched in India in the second half of the year and the next-gen Sportage (codename: NQ5) that will likely go on sale in India in late-2021.