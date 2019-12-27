Kia Carnival spied one last time ahead of launch next month

The Kia Carnival is in the final phase of its local testing in India. Recently, IAB reader Uchit Kumar spotted one of its prototypes on a test. The pre-launch promotions have begun, and the launch is set to take place in January 2020, about a month before Auto Expo 2020.

Kia Carnival Spy Shots Front Quarters
The Kia Carnival will be slotted in a price bracket of INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Carnival will be Kia's second product for the Indian market after the massive hit Seltos. Select Kia dealerships have reportedly even started accepting pre-bookings for the Carnival.

The international-spec Kia Carnival is present in 7-, 8- and 11-seat versions. The Indian-spec Kia Carnival is said to be sold in 6-, 7- and 8-seating configurations. The teaser video below shows a version with two captain seats in the second row.

The Kia Carnival will be a great option for customers looking to upgrade over their Toyota Innova Crysta or for those seeking a more luxurious and more spacious MPV. It's going to pack a lot of premium comfort and convenience features and advanced safety equipment. All that's going to come at a premium price, though, somewhere between INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Internationally, the Kia Carnival is offered with features such as electrically operated rear-sliding doors, captain seats featuring extendable leg rests and armrests, UVO connectivity suite (also featured on Kia Seltos) and a rear-seat entertainment package with 10.1-inch screens, two sunroofs, a large-sized touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function. Not necessarily all the features will be available in India.

Kia Carnival Spy Shots Front 1
The Kia Carnival measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans 3,060 mm in length.

As for the mechanicals, a 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine will be seen powering the Kia Carnival here. This unit will churn out 202 PS and 441 Nm of torque. Internationally, this powertrain is available with a 6-speed MT or an 8-speed MT, but in our market, only the latter will be standard. The Kia Carnival will not have any direct competition in the Indian market anytime soon in the future.

Kia Carnival - Image Gallery

