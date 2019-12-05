Kia Carnival bookings open in India ahead of January 2020 launch

After the Seltos, Kia is gearing up to launch the Carnival in the Indian market, in January 2020. Reports say that the pre-bookings of the same have unofficially opened at select Kia dealerships.

The Kia Carnival is available in 7-seat, 8-seat and 11-seat configurations in the international markets. In India, it will be seen in the plush 7-seater configuration and will be a very promising upgrade for Toyota Innova Crysta customers who wish for greater comfort and practicality without any budget constraints. The Carnival measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans 3,060 mm in length.

Some of the Kia Carnival's most promising features will include electrically operated sliding doors, Kia's UVO Connect in-car connectivity suite (also available in Seltos), two sunroofs, power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, three-zone climate control and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

The Kia Carnival will source its power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel which has been tuned to push out 202 PS at 3,800 rpm and 441 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,750 rpm. The transmission available in India will be a standard 8-speed automatic unit. For the record, it is also available with a 6-speed manual unit globally.

The Kia Carnival will be brought in the country as a locally assembled CKD product which will push its retail price somewhere between INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom). At the moment, there is no rival.

Also Read: Kia Seltos retains top spot in its segment for the second time in a row

Kia has already become the 4th largest car brand in India. The launch of the Carnival will help the Korean car marque to enhance its brand image.