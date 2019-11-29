Kia Seltos get a price hike on 1 January 2020 - Report

The Kia Seltos was launched in India on 22 August 2019. Its entry-level variant was introduced at a starting price of INR 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Back then, Kia had announced that these are just the introductory prices and hence will be revised in the future. Now, Kia has informed its dealer principals that it will hike the prices of the Seltos on 1 January 2020. Customers who are able to reserve a delivery on or before 31 December 2019 wouldn't have to pay the hiked prices.

The details of hiked prices have not been made public yet but we expect there should be a significant jump in the prices. The entry-level variant may cost almost INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) or above, which will be a direct jump of close to INR 30,0000.

The Kia Seltos dethroned the Maruti Vitara Brezza to become the best-selling UV last month. A total of 12,786 units of the Kia Seltos were sold in October 2019 as against 10,227 units of the Maruti Vitara Brezza during the same period. Kia now enjoys a solid 4.85% market share among UVs in India.

Some of the Kia Seltos variants are demanding over two to three months of waiting. To meet the high demand, the company has already started a second shift at Anantapur facility to boost the monthly production to over 15,000 units. In other updates, Kia will launch the Carnival in January next year. The luxury MPV is expected to be priced in the bracket of INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos - Mechanical Configurations:

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.4 km/l

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), CVT, FWD, 16.3 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 20.8 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed AT, FWD, 17.8 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.1 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 7-speed DCT, FWD, 16.2 km/l

Kia Seltos - Prices*

Kia Seltos Tech Line G1.5 D1.5 HTE INR 9.69 lakh INR 9.99 lakh HTK INR 9.99 lakh INR 11.19 lakh HTK+ INR 11.19 lakh INR 12.19/13.19 lakh (6AT) HTX INR 12.79/13.79 lakh (IVT) INR 13.79 lakh HTX+ - INR 14.99/15.99 lakh (6AT) Kia Seltos GT Line G1.4T-GDI GTK INR 13.49 lakh GTX INR 14.99/15.99 lakh (7DCT) GTX+ INR 15.99 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi

