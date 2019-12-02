Kia Seltos retains top spot in its segment for the second time in a row

Kia Motors India has announced that it sold 14,005 units of the Seltos in November 2019. The company's only model on sale was the best-seller in its segment for the second time in a row last month. Its popularity has propelled Kia to the 4th spot among the passenger four-wheeler brands in India.

Launched in August 2019, the Kia Seltos has managed to become the most desirable SUV in India and has clocked over 86,840 bookings till date. The company has sold over 40,000 units of the same, with a monthly average of over 10,000 units. Kia has also announced that petrol-DCT and the diesel-AT configurations have the highest demand among the Indian customers.

The blockbuster response for the maiden Kia product has resulted in long delivery periods, averaging at around 2 to 3 months for select variants. But in response, Kia Motor India has also commenced its second shift at the Anantpur plant to ramp-up the monthly production to over 15,000 units.

The Kia Seltos is currently priced from INR 9.69-15.99 lakh*. As per previous reports, the company is now planning to hike up the prices slightly, starting from 1 January 2020. The new prices may be up to INR 30,000 higher.

Kia Seltos - Mechanical Configurations

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.4 km/l

1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), CVT, FWD, 16.3 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 20.8 km/l

1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed AT, FWD, 17.8 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD, 16.1 km/l

1.4L turbocharged petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm), 7-speed DCT, FWD, 16.2 km/l

Also Read: Alleged Kia sub-4 metre SUV (Kia QYI) spied in S. Korea

Kia Seltos - Prices*

Kia Seltos Tech Line G1.5 D1.5 HTE INR 9.69 lakh INR 9.99 lakh HTK INR 9.99 lakh INR 11.19 lakh HTK+ INR 11.19 lakh INR 12.19/13.19 lakh (6AT) HTX INR 12.79/13.79 lakh (IVT) INR 13.79 lakh HTX+ - INR 14.99/15.99 lakh (6AT) Kia Seltos GT Line G1.4T-GDI GTK INR 13.49 lakh GTX INR 14.99/15.99 lakh (7DCT) GTX+ INR 15.99 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi