Kawasaki Shares New Price List, Most Models to Get Costlier From 1 Aug

24/07/2021 - 08:00 | Kawasaki,   | Utkarsh

India Kawasaki Motors has shared the revised price list of its products. The new prices will come into effect from 1 Aug 2021. While some of the motorcycles will continue to retail at their current prices, most of the models will become costlier.

Kawasaki Price List Aug 2021

Models Not Getting Costlier

The models whose prices have not been affected by the new price list include the brand’s entry-level motorcycle, the Ninja 300, that will continue to retail at INR 3.18 lakh. Apart from that, the mighty Z H2 and Z H2 SE will also not get more expensive. The former costs INR 21.90 lakh whereas the latter will burn an INR 25.90 lakh hole in your pocket. In dual-sport bikes, the KLX110 will have the same price tag of INR 2,99,500. Similarly, the KLX140G will see no change in its price of INR 4,06,600.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 Available at INR 10,000 Discount

Models to Get More Expensive

Clearly, most of the models in Kawasaki’s product lineup for the Indian market will get costlier from next month. Following is a detailed table for your reference.

ModelCurrent PriceNew PricePrice Hike
Ninja 650INR 6,54,000INR 6,61,000INR 7,000
Ninja 1000SXINR 11,29,000INR 11,40,000INR 11,000
Ninja ZX-10RINR 14,99,000INR 15,14,000INR 15,000
Z650INR 6,18,000INR 6,24,000INR 6,000
Z900INR 8,34,000INR 8,42,000INR 8,000
Versys 650INR 7,08,000INR 7,15,000INR 7,000
Versys 1000INR 11,44,000INR 11,55,000INR 11,000
Vulcan SINR 6,04,000INR 6,10,000INR 6,000
W800INR 7,19,000INR 7,26,000INR 7,000

2021 Kawasaki Ninja Zx 10r Left Side

The motorcycle that will receive the biggest price hike of INR 15,000 is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. On the other hand, the Z650 and Vulcan S will see the smallest hike of INR 6,000.

Following are some of the other stories that you might be interested in:

All prices are ex-showroom

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest