Kawasaki Shares New Price List, Most Models to Get Costlier From 1 Aug

India Kawasaki Motors has shared the revised price list of its products. The new prices will come into effect from 1 Aug 2021. While some of the motorcycles will continue to retail at their current prices, most of the models will become costlier.

Models Not Getting Costlier

The models whose prices have not been affected by the new price list include the brand’s entry-level motorcycle, the Ninja 300, that will continue to retail at INR 3.18 lakh. Apart from that, the mighty Z H2 and Z H2 SE will also not get more expensive. The former costs INR 21.90 lakh whereas the latter will burn an INR 25.90 lakh hole in your pocket. In dual-sport bikes, the KLX110 will have the same price tag of INR 2,99,500. Similarly, the KLX140G will see no change in its price of INR 4,06,600.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 Available at INR 10,000 Discount

Models to Get More Expensive

Clearly, most of the models in Kawasaki’s product lineup for the Indian market will get costlier from next month. Following is a detailed table for your reference.

Model Current Price New Price Price Hike Ninja 650 INR 6,54,000 INR 6,61,000 INR 7,000 Ninja 1000SX INR 11,29,000 INR 11,40,000 INR 11,000 Ninja ZX-10R INR 14,99,000 INR 15,14,000 INR 15,000 Z650 INR 6,18,000 INR 6,24,000 INR 6,000 Z900 INR 8,34,000 INR 8,42,000 INR 8,000 Versys 650 INR 7,08,000 INR 7,15,000 INR 7,000 Versys 1000 INR 11,44,000 INR 11,55,000 INR 11,000 Vulcan S INR 6,04,000 INR 6,10,000 INR 6,000 W800 INR 7,19,000 INR 7,26,000 INR 7,000

The motorcycle that will receive the biggest price hike of INR 15,000 is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. On the other hand, the Z650 and Vulcan S will see the smallest hike of INR 6,000.

Following are some of the other stories that you might be interested in:

All prices are ex-showroom