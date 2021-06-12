2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Launched in Indonesia, Gets New Colourways

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R made its global debut in Indonesia last year. The inline 4-cylinder quarter-litre motorcycle has been received very well by enthusiasts in the Southeast Asian country, so much so that the demand for the 250cc Ninja exceeded Kawasaki’s own expectations. Now, for MY2022, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been updated to lure in even more buyers.

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been launched in Indonesia. The primary highlight of the updated model is the new and attractive colour options. The quarter-litre sportbike gets the following four striking paint schemes.

Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White

Passion Red/Pearl Blizzard White

Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Spark Black

Metallic Spark Black

The new Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is the same colour option that is also available with motorcycles like the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 300, and Ninja 650. The Passion Red/Pearl Blizzard White is also an eye-catching option that should appeal to many buyers. The Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Spark Black brings elegance and style to the table whereas the Metallic Spark Black is for enthusiasts who like pure gloss black colour on their motorcycles.

In Indonesia, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is available at IDR 98,850,000 (INR 5.08 lakh) for the standard model that comes in the Metallic Spark Black shade. To own the other three new colour options, you will need to spend IDR 116,000,000 (INR 5.96 lakh).

The changes to the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are limited to cosmetics only. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 249cc inline 4-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 50 PS which is produced at 15,500 rpm and the peak torque of 22.9 Nm kicks in at 14,400 rpm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The Ninja ZX-25R redlines at 17,000 rpm.

The suspension setup includes a pair of 37 mm Showa SFF-BP fork with a horizontal backlink rear monoshock. The braking comes from a single 310 mm front disc with a radially mounted monobloc calliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The Ninja ZX-25R also comes with 3 riding modes and traction control.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.