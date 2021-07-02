Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 Available at INR 10,000 Discount

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) is offering an interesting discount on two of its middleweight motorcycles - the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650. Customers who will purchase either of the two bikes will save INR 10,000. This offer is expected to be valid for a limited period only.

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced that the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 are currently available at a discount of INR 10,000 that can be availed via a new voucher that the company has released. With the help of this voucher, customers will get INR 10,000 off against the ex-showroom prices of both motorcycles. Speaking of prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 retails at INR 6.54 lakh whereas the Z650 costs INR 6.18 lakh.

The new discount voucher is expected to be valid for a limited period. Although India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has not revealed the exact validity time, the new offer starts on 1 July 2021 and it appears that it will continue until the end of this month. If you’ve been planning to buy a brand-new Kawasaki Ninja 650 or Z650, perhaps, finalise your decision quickly and save INR 10,000.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 share the same 649cc twin-cylinder engine. It has 8 valves and features DOHC. It is capable of producing 68 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 come equipped with a fully digital TFT instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information. Users can also connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth using the Rideology app. Both motorcycles have LED headlights. As for the equipment, they have 41mm telescopic forks at the front and monoshock at the back for handling the suspension duties. The braking system consists of a twin 300mm front and a single 220mm rear rotor.

