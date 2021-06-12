Kawasaki Z650 (Triumph Trident 660 Rival) Gets New Colour Options

The twin-cylinder Kawasaki Z650 has been updated for MY2022. The Triumph Trident 660 rival has received new colour options with attractive graphics. Unfortunately, for now, they are available only in the American market.

In the USA, the Kawasaki Z650 used to come with two colour options - Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black. While these colourways were indeed eye-catching, Kawasaki has replaced them with two new paint schemes for MY2022 to freshen things up a little. So, now the Z650 is available in a new Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey and an updated version of the Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black.

The new Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey features a white base paint with some interesting black and red graphics. The highlight of this colour option is the red frame which, when combined with the white base paint and blacked-out engine, makes the Kawasaki Z650 look sportier. The red pinstripes on the alloy wheels are also a nice touch. This colour option is available only with the ABS model.

On the other hand, the updated Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black is a head-turner thanks to the green frame which adds a nice contrast to the overall glossy black finish. It also has some unique graphics and green pinstripes on the alloy wheels. The Z650 non-ABS model is available in this paint scheme.

In India, the Kawasaki Z650 has only a single colour option - Metallic Spark Black. It features green alloy wheels that match the colour of the frame and graphics. The middleweight naked motorcycle is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine which is capable of producing 68 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm. As for the price, the Z650 is available at INR 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the newly launched Triumph Trident 660 and the likes.

