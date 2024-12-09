2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled at TVS MotoSoul 4.0 in Goa

The grand finale of TVS MotoSoul 4.0—TVS Motor Company’s ultimate motorcycling festival—wrapped up in Vagator, Goa, showcasing innovation, racing thrills, and exciting reveals. Capping off the event was the unveiling of the refreshed 2025 TVS Ronin in two eye-catching new colors: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember.

The updated TVS Ronin now combines retro-inspired styling with modern technology, vibrant graphics, and improved performance. The two new colors replace the previous Delta Blue and Stargaze Black, enhancing the Ronin’s visual appeal while maintaining its unique design identity.

A key highlight is the introduction of Dual-Channel ABS on the mid-variant for the first time. This significant upgrade boosts safety and stability, ensuring better braking control. With this addition, all three variants of the TVS Ronin now offer distinct features, setting them apart not just in color and graphics but also in functionality.

The festival’s final day was packed with adrenaline-pumping motorcycle race formats, including flat track sprints, dirt challenges, and obstacle courses that showcased rider skills and pushed boundaries. The atmosphere was electric, bringing together motorcycling enthusiasts to celebrate their passion for the ride.

With the refreshed 2025 TVS Ronin and thrilling events, TVS MotoSoul 4.0 once again reinforced itself as the ultimate hub for innovation, racing, and community in the motorcycling world.