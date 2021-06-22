Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R in Thailand Gets New Colours for MY2022

Earlier this month, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was launched in Indonesia. The updated model of the 250cc inline 4-cylinder sportbike received a bunch of new colour options that made the motorcycle even more desirable. Now, Kawasaki has updated the paint schemes of the Ninja ZX-25R for MY2022 in Thailand, too.

In Thailand, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R used to come with 2 colour options - Metallic Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White and Lime Green/Ebony. Now, to refresh things up a little the company has introduced 2 new colourways of the quarter-litre motorcycle for MY2022. These include Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/Metallic Graphite Grey.

The new Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White colour option of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is identical to the one that’s been recently introduced in Indonesia. It is also available with other Kawasaki motorcycles such as the Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 650, etc. One of the key features of this livery is the striking red and white highlights used at the bottom of the fairing.

On the other hand, the new Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/Metallic Graphite Grey paint scheme of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R appears to be unique. It also contains some red highlights and should be able to lure in more buyers. For the updated Ninja ZX-25R, Kawasaki is not asking anything premium. The motorcycle continues to carry a sticker price of THB 269,000 that converts to INR 6.30 lakh.

Apart from the new colour options, no other changes have been incorporated in the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 249cc inline 4-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 50 PS which is produced at 15,500 rpm and the peak torque of 22.9 Nm kicks in at 14,400 rpm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The Ninja ZX-25R redlines at 17,000 rpm.

