New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Enters Indonesia, Costs INR 26.77 Lakh

After getting unveiled globally last year, the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has now made its way into the Indonesian market. The litre-class sportbike has been priced at IDR 520,000,000 that converts to INR 26.77 lakh. In comparison, the new BMW S 1000 RR rival costs INR 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and is available in two colour options - Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2.

Kawasaki has incorporated a plethora of changes in the new Ninja ZX-10R to make the motorcycle that much more capable than its predecessor. For example, the updated model of the litre-class sportbike comes with improved aerodynamics. It has winglets integrated into the front fairing that result in an additional downforce which is approximately 17% higher than that of the previous model. The rear seat is also designed to create a low-pressure area behind the rider, to prevent air drag during frequent manoeuvring.

Kawasaki has also used several new parts and components in the new Ninja ZX-10R’s 998cc inline 4-cylinder engine. The motor has redesigned intake ports and valve train, Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating on finger-followers, titanium intake and exhaust valves, dry film lubricant on the piston skirts, and more. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and capable of producing 203PS of max power at 13,200rpm which can be increased to 213PS with RAM air intake. The peak torque of 114.9Nm is generated at 11,400rpm.

Being one of the best motorcycles in its class, the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is loaded with advanced electronics up to the brim. It comes with Electronic Cruise Control, S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction control), S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction control), and Integrated Riding Modes (Sport/Road/Rain/Rider (Manual)). Some of the other electronic features include:

TFT Colour Instrumentation

Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY App

KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)

KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function)

Power Modes (Full/Middle/Low)

Kawasaki Engine Brake Control

KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System)

Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper

KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter)

