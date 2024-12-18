Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition in India at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this rally-inspired bike will open on 18 December, with deliveries to follow soon after.

What sets this edition apart is its Dakar-inspired livery, including the iconic Dakar logo on the fuel tank and special Hero graphics on the side panels, giving it a distinctive rally feel.

The hardware upgrades are equally impressive, featuring adjustable telescopic front suspension with 250mm travel and an impressive 270mm ground clearance. Riders also benefit from three ABS modes, enhancing control across varying terrains.

Powering the motorcycle is a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that produces 18.9 bhp at 8,500rpm and 17.35Nm at 6,500rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup, with disc brakes at both ends ensuring confident stopping power.