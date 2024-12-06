Royal Enfield Opens First CKD Plant in Thailand

Royal Enfield, a leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), has launched its first fully owned CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly plant in Thailand. Located in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok, this marks a pivotal step in the brand’s expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Spanning 57,000 sq. ft., the state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity of over 30,000 units. It will streamline motorcycle deliveries and enhance customer experiences. Initially catering to the Thai market, the plant will later serve neighboring countries in phases.

This facility is Royal Enfield’s sixth CKD unit globally, following others in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Nepal, underscoring its commitment to the region's growing demand.