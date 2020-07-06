Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R pre-booking details for Indonesia revealed

After waiting for a really long time, the enthusiasts got some good news last month when Kawasaki finally revealed the launch date of the highly-awaited Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia. The quarter-litre inline 4-cylinder motorcycle will officially break cover on 10 July via a digital event. As the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R launch date is nearing, the Japanese company has now released the information regarding the pre-bookings of the motorbike.

Interested customers can pre-order the Ninja ZX-25R on 11 and 12 July by visiting the Kawasaki Abdul Muis showroom located in Central Jakarta. The token amount is IDR 5 million which converts to INR 25,787. The catch here is that only 100 units of the 250cc Ninja will be available for reservation on both the allotted days.

Perhaps, this means that the first lot of the Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia will have 200 units. Also, it is to be noted that only those who live in Jakarta, Bogor, Bekasi, Depok, and Banten can pre-order the motorcycle. Maybe once these 200 units are sold out, Kawasaki Indonesia will then start accepting bookings from across the country.

Last week, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R price in the Southeast Asian country was leaked. The non-ABS variant of the quarter-litre motorcycle is expected to be priced at IDR 98.8 million which comes out to be INR 5,09,570. On the other hand, the Ninja ZX-25R ABS will be more expensive and is likely to have a sticker price of IDR 114 million or INR 5,87,966. In New Zealand, where the pre-bookings of the 250cc Ninja started in June, the new motorbike costs NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) which converts to INR 7,83,483.

In other news, the next version of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is expected to feature radar-based adaptive cruise control. The supercharged sports tourer is likely to be the first model in the company’s line-up to come equipped with this technology.

[Source: Twitter]