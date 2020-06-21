Black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R leaked via spy shots - Report

So far the only black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R that the world has seen is the race version of the quarter-litre motorcycle. Now, a bunch of latest spy shots have revealed that the stock Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R also will be available in black colour.

The black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R in the spy pictures has a glossy finish. It features white ‘ZX-25R’ branding on the front fairing and ‘4-cylinder’ decal on the tail cowl. There’s also the ‘Ninja’ logo on the fuel tank, finished in white. Apart from that, the rest of the 250 cc Ninja is totally black, and we have to say, it looks very tempting.

Most of the Kawasaki motorcycles are available in the iconic Kawasaki green colour option. This paint scheme has become so popular that it is directly linked with the Japanese brand. The new Ninja ZX-25R also features the Kawasaki green colour option and, undoubtedly, it looks fantastic. However, we cannot deny the fact that the inline 4-cylinder motorbike painted in black also is intriguing. If you had to pick one, which one would you go with? Drop a comment and let us know.

Earlier this month, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R's price in New Zealand was revealed. There, the 250 cc four-cylinder Ninja will cost a whopping NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC), which converts to INR 7.81 lakh. It is being said that the black Ninja ZX-25R would cost a little less as it would be relatively cheaper to produce.

Kawasaki still hasn’t revealed the official specifications of the Ninja ZX-25R. Following are some of the main confirmed details of the bike: