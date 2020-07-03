Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R price in Indonesia leaked ahead of launch - Report

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is scheduled to be launched in Indonesia on 10 July 2020. While there’s still a week left for the digital event to happen, the price of the highly-awaited 250cc Ninja has been leaked.

As per the latest reports, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will be available in two variants (non-ABS and ABS) in Indonesia. The non-ABS variant of the quarter-litre motorcycle is expected to be priced at IDR 98.8 million which comes out to be INR 5,08,739. On the other hand, the Ninja ZX-25R ABS will be more expensive and is likely to have a sticker price of IDR 114 million or INR 5,87,006. Last month, Kawasaki New Zealand had announced that it has started accepting pre-bookings for the Ninja ZX-25R, that has been priced at NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) which converts to INR 7,78,534.

So one thing’s for sure, irrespective of the country or region, the new inline 4-cylinder 250cc Ninja is going to be an expensive affair. However, this is unlikely to prevent the enthusiasts to go ahead and make a purchase. It is highly improbable that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will reach our shores considering how price-sensitive the Indian market is. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below.

The entire specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R have not been released yet. The Japanese brand is expected to reveal the same at the official launch of the motorbike in Indonesia on 10 July. Until that happens, the following are some of the confirmed details:

249cc inline 4-cylinder engine with 17,000 rpm redline

Over 45 PS of power

Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable forks

Horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension

Quickshifter

ABS

Power modes

Traction control

Aluminium swingarm

High-tensile steel chassis developed with learnings from the Ninja H2

Radially mounted monobloc calliper with dual-pistons

Semi-digital instrument console

Shift indicator

Gear position indicator

Full-LED lighting

Clip-on handlebars

RAM air intake

Radial tyres

Also Read: Black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R leaked via spy shots

In other news, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX has been launched in India at INR 10.79 lakh*. The new BS6-compliant premium sports tourer replaces the BS4 Kawasaki Ninja 1000.

*Ex-showroom