New Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to feature adaptive cruise control - Report

The next version of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is expected to feature radar-based adaptive cruise control. The supercharged sports tourer is likely to be the first model in the company’s line-up to come equipped with this technology.

The Japanese two-wheeler giant Kawasaki confirmed in November 2019 that it had joined hands with the German company Bosch to develop a new motorcycle with radar-based safety and convenience features. Kawasaki had, however, stayed tight-lipped about which model will be getting this technology. Now, thanks to the latest leaked patent images, it seems that it will be the Ninja H2 SX.

It can be seen in the patent images that the upcoming Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX has a central headlight (36) and a single air intake (35b) for the supercharger located on the left-hand side. As a result, Kawasaki has placed the radar unit (60) on the right-hand side.

The radar-based adaptive cruise control will allow the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to maintain a constant distance from the vehicle ahead without any rider inputs. For obvious reasons, however, the motorcycle will not be allowed to apply emergency braking, rather alert the rider with a warning on the instrument cluster and gently engage the brakes. Similar will be the case when it comes to acceleration. The motorbike will pick up pace gently if the road ahead is clear.

Kawasaki is not the only motorcycle manufacturer that has been working on implementing radar-based technologies in its future products. Other companies such as Ducati and KTM are also on the same bandwagon. BMW Motorrad, too, has recently revealed its Active Cruise Control (ACC) rider assistance system for its future motorcycles.

As far as the new Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX with adaptive cruise control is concerned, it might reach showrooms sometime in 2021.

