The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R launch date has been announced. The much-awaited quarter-litre motorcycle will officially break cover in Indonesia on 10 July 2020.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was originally scheduled to be launched in the Southeast Asian country on 4 April 2020. The Japanese brand, however, had to cancel the event because of the Covid-19 situation. Now, as things have started to return to some form of normalcy, Kawasaki has revealed that it will conduct the digital launch of the Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia on the 10th of next month. This announcement should bring some relief to all those enthusiasts who have been impatiently waiting for the new 250cc Ninja to arrive.

The upcoming Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has become extremely popular in the industry primarily because of its high-revving engine. It uses a 249cc inline 4-cylinder powerplant which redlines at a whopping 17,000 rpm! To put things in perspective, the KTM RC 390 redlines at 11,000 rpm whereas the Yamaha YZF-R3 maxes out at 12,500 revs. This mill is expected to produce over 45 PS of maximum power. The exact output figures will be known next month.

Following are some of the confirmed details of the bike:

Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable forks

Horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension

Quickshifter

ABS

Power modes

Traction control

Aluminium swingarm

High-tensile steel chassis developed with learnings from the Ninja H2

Radially mounted monobloc calliper with dual-pistons

Semi-digital instrument console

Shift indicator

Gear position indicator

Full-LED lighting

Clip-on handlebars

RAM air intake

Radial tyres

While there are still a few days left for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R launch in Indonesia, pre-bookings for the monstrous 250cc in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle have already commenced in New Zealand, where it has been priced at NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) which is around INR 7,77,030.

