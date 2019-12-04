7-seat Jeep SUV for India spied for the first time, won't be just a longer Jeep Compass

FCA's 7-seat Jeep SUV (codename: Jeep 598) that has been officially confirmed to be launched in India has been spied for the first time, courtesy Auto Esporte. According to the source publication, the future SUV was spied in Brazil and unlike the speculation so far, it won't be a longer (or a long-wheelbase) version of the Jeep Compass.

The 7-seat Jeep SUV for India, also referred to as 'Jeep Low D 3-row', is in early stages of development. The source report suggests that it will use a completely different top hat in comparison to the Jeep Compass. It goes without saying that the name will be different, too, not 'Jeep Compass XL', 'Jeep Grand Compass' or anything else with Jeep Compass in it. All that will be common will be the Small-Wide platform underpinning the SUV. The Brazilian publication says that the suspension will be different and so will be the steering gear.

While the Jeep Compass has a 2.63 metre-long wheelbase, the Jeep 598 will have a wheelbase as long as 2.80 metres. will be extended and may reach up to 2.80 m, in order to carve out proper space as required to fit in the third row of seats. Why not just sell China's Jeep Grand Commander instead, you ask? That's a model based on the Jeep Cherokee KL (not Jeep Grand Cherokee sold in India)'s CUSW (Compact U.S. Wide) platform that would be too expensive for other emerging markets like Brazil and India.

Coming to the engine options, the Small-Wide platform-based 7-seat Jeep SUV will make use of a 1.3L FireFly Turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine. Customers will be able to get the petrol engine with a 6-speed MT or a CVT and the diesel engine with a 6-speed MT or a 9-speed AT. An AWD system will be available optionally, obviously. Furthermore, there is also a possibility of a plug-in hybrid petrol powertrain, if it is offered in Europe.

For those hearing of the 1.3L FireFly Turbo petrol engine for the first time, it was developed in Brazil and is made in 150 PS/270 Nm and 180 PS/270 Nm versions at the FCA Powertrain plant in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.

FCA will likely launch the 7-seat Jeep SUV seen here in India in 2021. Before that, it will give the Jeep Compass a facelift.

