7-seat Jeep Compass - Fresh details emerge from Brazil

It is no news that Jeep is working on a longer/7-seat version of the Compass a.k.a 'Grand Compass' which is set to debut in 2021. Now, newer details have emerged from Brazil, thanks to AutosSegredos.

The upcoming longer/7-seat Jeep Compass is internally named the Jeep 598. It will basically be a stretched-out version of the current 5-seat model. Instead of a longer wheelbase, the Jeep 598 will make use of a longer overhang will which will make space for the extra third-row of seats. This will help Jeep trimming down the overall development costs.

The 5-seat Jeep Compass will get a facelift next year. The 7-seat Jeep Compass will most likely come directly in the facelifted avatar or carry so individual design bits at the front and rear. So, expect a slightly different look for the bumpers, headlamps and tail lamps compared to the design seen on the 5-seat version currently. The interior shouldn't pack many surprises, though.

As for the engine options, the 7-seat Jeep Compass will be sold with a 1.3L FireFly Turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine internationally. The automatic transmission option offered with these engines will be a CVT and a 9-speed AT respectively. Expect a 6-speed manual transmission to be standard in both the engine variants. There might be a plug-in hybrid petrol powertrain as well if there's a plan to sell this model in Europe.

The Jeep 598 will compete with the likes of VW Tiguan Allspace, Honda CR-V (7-seat) and 7-seat Hyundai Tucson (TBA). In India, it will be launched in 2021.

[Source: AutosSegredos]