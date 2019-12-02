7-seat Jeep Compass - Fresh details emerge from Brazil

02/12/2019 - 19:15 | ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

It is no news that Jeep is working on a longer/7-seat version of the Compass a.k.a 'Grand Compass' which is set to debut in 2021. Now, newer details have emerged from Brazil, thanks to AutosSegredos.

Jeep Grand Compass 1
The Jeep Grand Compass will be nothing but a stretched version of the 5-seat Jeep Compass.

The upcoming longer/7-seat Jeep Compass is internally named the Jeep 598. It will basically be a stretched-out version of the current 5-seat model. Instead of a longer wheelbase, the Jeep 598 will make use of a longer overhang will which will make space for the extra third-row of seats. This will help Jeep trimming down the overall development costs.

The 5-seat Jeep Compass will get a facelift next year. The 7-seat Jeep Compass will most likely come directly in the facelifted avatar or carry so individual design bits at the front and rear. So, expect a slightly different look for the bumpers, headlamps and tail lamps compared to the design seen on the 5-seat version currently. The interior shouldn't pack many surprises, though.

As for the engine options, the 7-seat Jeep Compass will be sold with a 1.3L FireFly Turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine internationally. The automatic transmission option offered with these engines will be a CVT and a 9-speed AT respectively. Expect a 6-speed manual transmission to be standard in both the engine variants. There might be a plug-in hybrid petrol powertrain as well if there's a plan to sell this model in Europe.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk Front Quarter Left
In India, the Jeep Grand Compass could be offered with the same engines as the Jeep Compass.

Also Read: Top 5 Jeep Compass rivals we wish were sold in India: From Kia Sportage to Toyota RAV4

The Jeep 598 will compete with the likes of VW Tiguan Allspace, Honda CR-V (7-seat) and 7-seat Hyundai Tucson (TBA). In India, it will be launched in 2021.

[Source: AutosSegredos]

Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest