Jawa Perak with a pillion seat imagined - Rendering

The Jawa Perak is a fantastic-looking bobber-styled motorcycle. It has got a lot of road presence thanks to its all-black theme and retro-modern elements. It comes with a single seat set-up that gels with its character. But have you ever thought how would the Perak look with a pillion seat? Digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a fabulous rendering to show one of the possible answers to that.

It can be seen in the rendering that to accommodate the pillion seat, certain supportive elements have been added that are joined to the bike’s frame. The pillion seat has the same brown colour as that of the rider seat, but it is much smaller in size which wouldn’t be too comfortable for the pillion, especially on longer rides. In terms of looks, the Jawa Perak with a pillion seat does lose out on its bobber styling but manages to pull off the new appearance quite decently.

Apart from adding a pillion seat to the Perak, Shoeb also used his imagination and implemented a few other customisations. The rendering shows an aggressive shark-like face on the bike’s fuel tank and funky-styled Perak decals on the side panels. There’s also a headlight grille or protector. The sidewalls of the tyres have been painted white. This entire combination gives the Jawa Perak a much more vintage appearance.

The Jawa Perak was launched in India in November last year at INR 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It uses a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC setup. It is a BS6-compliant engine which churns out 30.4 PS of power and 31 Nm of torque. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Modified Jawa Forty Two looks ready for adventure touring

In March this year, Classic Legends had announced that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its operations. Therefore, deliveries of the Jawa Perak have been indefinitely delayed and won’t begin on 2 April 2020 as promised. However, Jawa has resumed its retail operations in the country last month. This hints that the deliveries of the Jawa Perak could begin soon.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: YouTube]