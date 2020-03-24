Jawa Perak deliveries delayed indefinitely, sales won’t begin on 2 April

Classic Legends has announced that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its operations. Therefore, deliveries of the Jawa Perak have been indefinitely delayed and won’t begin on 2 April 2020 as promised.

The Jawa Perak was launched in India in November 2019. The company started accepting the bookings for the bobber-styled motorcycle from 1 January 2020 and the deliveries of the same were scheduled to commence on 2 April 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the company's supply chain and, thus, the production of the motorbike.

Classic Legends has said that its supply chain is indirectly dependent on the Chinese manufacturers for various parts like NIKASIL coating, the LCD panel in the speedometer, etc. In India, its component suppliers are in various stages of closure which has impacted the production schedules and, therefore, the deliveries as well.

The company also stated that since Jawa motorcycles have a strong waitlist of customers, there was a negligible inventory of components from suppliers as parts were used to produce motorcycles as soon as they arrived. Consequently, supply disruptions due to COVID -19 has hit Classic Legends hard.

Classic Legends has said that when the current COVID-19 situation will normalise, the production capacity of its Pithamput plant is expected to rise to 10,000 motorcycles per month. The company is optimistic that it will be able to provide quicker deliveries and lesser waiting period for new customers. Classic Legends will share the updates regarding the delivery timelines for all of its models once there is clarity about the ongoing scenario.

Classic Legends launched the Jawa BS6 and Jawa Forty Two BS6 earlier this month for a starting price of INR 1.73 lakh* and INR 1.60 lakh* respectively. On the other hand, Jawa Perak was already a BS6-compliant motorcycle since its launch back in November 2019 for a price of INR 1.94 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom