Jawa has announced that it has resumed its retail operations in the country. This hints that the deliveries of the Jawa Perak could begin soon.

Even though India is still under lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the concerned authorities have given some relaxation in certain parts of the country. On 1 May 2020, the Indian Government announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities. Following this announcement, Jawa has restarted its retail operations.

Jawa has said that its dealerships have been trained to comply with all the mandatory instructions given by the Indian Govt. The company is following a comprehensive 7-step safety protocol that includes various pointers such as sanitisation of the dealership, test ride vehicles, display vehicles and service centres, thermal screening of employees and visitors, doorstep test rides and deliveries.

Order books for the Jawa Perak opened in January 2020. The deliveries of the bobber-styled motorcycle were scheduled to commence on 2 April 2020. However, by that date, a national lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic had been imposed. Now, since Jawa has now restarted its retail operations, it could begin delivering the Perak soon. As per an earlier report, the company had said that once the current health situation normalises, it would increase the production capacity of its Pithamput plant to 10,000 motorcycles per month and is optimistic to provide quicker deliveries and lesser waiting period for new customers.

It isn’t just the deliveries of the Jawa Perak that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deliveries of the Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty Two models for orders placed in February, March, and April have been impacted as well.