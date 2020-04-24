Modified Jawa Forty Two looks ready for adventure touring

Jawa motorcycles are classical and retro models. However, this modified Jawa Forty Two, created by Bombay Custom Works, is neither of those things. In fact, it's a bike that looks completely ready for some adventure touring.

As you’d have guessed by the name, Bombay Custom Works (BCW) is located in Mumbai. These guys deal in customising motorcycles and cars. One of their latest creations is a modified Jawa Forty Two which can certainly scare off the stock motorcycle.

BCW’s Jawa Forty Two is no ordinary Jawa. It has gone through some serious customisation to be what it is today. The bike has a more adventure and scrambler feel to it. It features a set of dual-purpose tyres, custom and raised handlebar with knuckle guards, large metal bash plate and a custom-made exhaust.

To flaunt the ruggedness, BCW has painted the motorcycle in matte black, but it has kept the Jawa logo and pinstripes on the fuel tank and side panels. The modified Jawa Forty Two also has custom front and rear fenders, a headlight guard, and metal stay for fitting saddlebags. BCW has also slapped on an aftermarket LED taillight and mounted extremely powerful auxiliary lights on the crash guard. Overall, BCW’s modified Jawa Forty Two appears to be ready to tackle any kind of terrain.

The Jawa Forty Two uses a 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. In its BS4 state of tune, this mill churns out 27 BHP and 28 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Sadhguru test rides the Jawa Forty Two, praises it [Video]

Jawa is conducting a ‘Kommuniti Kustoms’ contest on its social media channels. It has asked enthusiasts to upload sketches or 3D renders of their modified Jawa bikes on various social media platforms. The contest ends on 30 April 2020 and the winner will be decided by online voting. Bombay Custom Works’ modified Jawa Forty Two certainly looks like a tough contender to beat.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Image Source: twitter.com]