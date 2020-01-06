Jawa Perak available with 100% finance; delivery estimator goes online

Classic Legends, the subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, has announced 100% finance offer on its newly launched motorcycle, the Perak. Buyers can opt to purchase the bobber at zero down payment or at an affordable EMI of INR 6,666. The company has also announced the best exchange program in the industry, and it is offering up to INR 5,000 more than any other.

The bookings for Jawa Perak bobber began on 1 January this year, while the deliveries of the motorcycle are scheduled to begin on 2 April 2020. Customers can book the motorcycle for a fully refundable amount of INR 10,000. Classic Legends will accept bookings for three months at a time.

The company has also announced the commencement of Delivery Estimator for the Perak bobber on its website. Customers can see the estimated delivery timeline for the motorcycle just four hours after making the bookings.

To give you a quick recap, the new Jawa Perak bobber was launched at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 1,94,500. The bobber-style motorcycle uses a double cradle tubular frame and packs hardware such as conventional telescopic hydraulic front forks and a 7-step preload-adjustable rear mono-shock to perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring department comprises a 280 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm rotor at the back, while the safety net includes a dual-channel ABS. Will there be a relatively affordable variant with a single-channel ABS? Classic Legends has made no such announcements yet.

The Perak bobber is the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle from Classic Legends. It uses a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that produces 30 BHP of maximum power and 31 Nm of peak torque. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The same engine could also power the BS-VI compliant Jawa Classic and the Jawa Forty-Two motorcycles, although the company is yet to confirm this particular update. In comparison, the BS-IV compliant Jawa Classic and Jawa Forty-Two use a 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out a maximum power of 27 BHP and a peak torque of 28 Nm.

The Perak bobber will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Thunderbird and Benelli Imperiale 400 in the Indian market.