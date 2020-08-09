Indian FTR Carbon to launch in India by the end of 2020 - Report

The new Indian FTR Carbon draws inspiration from the American company’s championship-winning flat tracker FTR750 which dominated the Flat Track Racing with three Grand National Titles in a row. It was revealed globally in May this year. Indian Motorcycle also listed the 2020 FTR Carbon on its India website hinting that the new motorcycle will eventually make its way to our shores, however, no specific details were released. Now, based on the latest reports, the Indian FTR Carbon will be launched in India by the end of 2020.

Speaking to carandbike, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India, the parent company of Indian Motorcycle, has revealed that the company will introduce new models in our country by the end of this year. These new motorcycles will be BS6-compliant products. While Sharma did not give out an exact date for the launch of the Indian FTR Carbon, he did confirm that it will definitely be arriving by the year-end.

Also, as per the earlier reports, the first BS6 range to be launched will likely be the Indian Scout. Speaking of launches, the all-new Indian Challenger is also slated to be introduced in India by the end of 2020. Indian Motorcycle started accepting bookings for the bagger-styled motorcycle in our country earlier this year. The last bike from the American brand that was introduced in India was the Indian FTR 1200.

The Indian FTR Carbon comes with, as the name suggests, a host of carbon-fibre parts such as the front fender, headlight surround, tank/airbox covers, and pillion seat cowl. Indian Motorcycle has also added an ‘FTR Carbon’ branded centre console plate for that extra exclusivity. Another awesome feature of the carbon-fibre laden naked streetfighter is the set of black shotgun type Titanium Akrapovic exhausts.

Also Read: Select Indian Motorcycle bikes to get Apple CarPlay integration

The FTR Carbon uses the same 1,203cc V-Twin engine that comes fitted with the other models in Indian Motorcycle’s FTR line-up. This liquid-cooled powerplant churns out 126 PS of power and has an impressively flat torque curve. Speaking of torque, it generates 120 Nm which provides the bike with an impressive low-end punch for exhilarating riding experience.