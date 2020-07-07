Indian Motorcycle BS6 bikes to arrive by year-end - Report

The BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020) is long gone and today, automobile manufacturers can no longer sell BS4-compliant vehicles in the country. The transition from BS4 to BS6 emission standards has certainly affected many companies, including a few big bike manufacturers. Polaris-owned Indian Motorcycle is one of them.

Indian Motorcycle does not have a single BS6-compliant product on sale in our market even today, months after the BS6 emission norms were enforced in the country. Perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic could be one of the major reasons for this extensive delay. It seems that things are not going to get better for the American brand until at least by the end of 2020.

As per the latest media reports, Indian Motorcycle BS6 bikes will arrive in India only by the year-end. While an exact timeline has not been announced by the company, the first BS6 range to be launched will likely be the Indian Scout. Speaking of launches, the last motorcycle from the American brand that was introduced in our country was the Indian FTR 1200.

Indian Motorcycle has always had brought its bikes in India via the CBU route and it will continue to do so with the BS6 products. The company has clarified that it has no plans to set up a CKD or local assembly unit in the near future.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle unveils race-inspired accessories for FTR 1200 range

In other news, MV Agusta has cut ties with Kinetic MotoRoyale which was responsible for representing the Italian brand here in India. Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta, has said that the Italian company decided to part ways with Kinetic MotoRoyale because of constant misinterpretations of the contracts. Also, Kinetic MotoRoyale didn’t represent MV Agusta in India the way it should have. Therefore, the Italian company will appoint a new partner with whom it will launch BS6 MV Agusta bikes in India.