2020 Indian Challenger bookings open in India

Indian Motorcycles has started accepting the bookings of the 2020 Challenger in India. The American cruiser motorcycle manufacturer, however, has not revealed the launch date yet for the new motorcycle, which is already on sale internationally.

Most of the details about the new Indian Challenger were announced in October 2019, when the motorcycle was introduced in the international markets. The bagger-style motorcycle will arrive in India in the same configuration as the international markets. Regular readers would know that it is made in three variants – Standard, Dark Horse and Limited. The details about the India-bound motorcycle are scarce, although we would not be completely surprised to see all three variants on our shores. Indian Motorcycles, however, may introduce the three variants in a phased manner.

One of the biggest talking points about the Indian Challenger is its all-new PowerPlus engine that is the company’s first liquid-cooled large-displacement motor. The 60-degree V-twin, liquid-cooled motor with four valves per cylinder boasts a displacement of 1,769 cc and is tuned to deliver 122 hp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. It is linked to a six-speed transmission that benefits from an assist clutch function.

The rider can select from three modes – Rain, Standard and Sport, all of which are customizable. The preset settings include distinct traction control level and throttle mapping. The safety and convenience features include ABS, electronic cruise control and keyless ignition. The Challenger Limited and Challenger Dark Horse editions benefit from Indian Motorcycle’s intuitive Smart Lean Technology (cornering traction control and ABS) and Drag Torque Control.

The Limited and Dark Horse variants also pack the Indian RideCommand touchscreen infotainment system that comprises a seven-inch screen. The system includes a quad-core processor, Bluetooth and USB mobile pairing, key vehicle information and weather and traffic overlays.

Styling cues of the 2020 Indian Challenger comprise chassis-mounted semi-fairing, modernised Indian Motorcycle headdress on the front fender and a backward sweeping handlebar. The windscreen and air vents are adjustable. Feature list comprises full LED lighting, fixed fairing and weatherproof saddlebags with over 68-litres of storage capacity. Hardware specifications include inverted forks at the front, hydraulically adjustable FOX shock at the back, radially-mounted Brembo brakes and alloy wheels with Metzeler Cruisetec tyres.

The motorcycles could be further customized with the optional accessories. The list of optional extras should be available at the launch.