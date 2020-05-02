Indian FTR Carbon revealed, is inspired by the Indian F750 flat tracker

Indian Motorcycle has revealed the 2020 FTR Carbon. The new motorcycle is inspired by the American company’s flat tracker Indian F750.

After releasing a teaser video of the Indian FTR Carbon recently, the brand has now revealed the new bike. It has drawn inspiration from the company’s championship-winning flat tracker FTR750 which dominated the Flat Track Racing with three Grand National Titles in a row.

The Indian FTR Carbon is a premium version of the Indian FTR 1200. It comes with, as the name suggests, a host of carbon-fibre parts such as the front fender, headlight surround, tank/airbox covers, and pillion seat cowl. Indian Motorcycle has also added an ‘FTR Carbon’ branded centre console plate for that extra exclusivity. Another awesome feature of the carbon-fibre laden naked streetfighter is the set of black shotgun type Titanium Akrapovic exhausts.

The FTR Carbon uses the same 1,203 cc V-Twin engine that comes fitted with the other models in Indian’s FTR line-up. This liquid-cooled powerplant churns out 126 PS of power and has an impressively flat torque curve. Speaking of torque, it generates 120 Nm which provides the bike with an impressive low-end punch for exhilarating riding experience.

In terms of electronics, the FTR Carbon comes equipped with features such as lean-angle sensitive stability control, ABS, traction control, and wheelie mitigation control. It also has 3 riding modes - Sport, Standard, Rain - that alter the bike’s throttle responses and traction control intervention levels. Indian Motorcycle has also included a 4.3-inch fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and USB fast-charger port.

Indian Motorcycle has listed the 2020 FTR Carbon at its official India website which means that the new bike will be available in our country. However, at the moment, details regarding its launch and price remain unknown. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to know more about the Indian FTR Carbon.