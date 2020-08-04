Select Indian Motorcycle bikes to get Apple CarPlay integration

Indian Motorcycle has announced that select bikes from its 2020 product line-up that are equipped with the 7-inch Ride Command system will support Apple CarPlay connectivity. The American motorcycle company believes that this latest update will further enhance the riding experience as it will provide riders with a way to stay connected while out on the road.

Apple CarPlay is now supported on 2020 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models with navigation. iPhone users can easily access Apple Music, Maps, send messages with Siri and more through the 7-inch screen of the advanced Ride Command system and a supported Bluetooth headset (not included) – all on a user-friendly interface that iPhone users will instantly recognise. This integration also increases global accessibility to navigation.

Apple CarPlay is just one of several improvements made to Indian Motorcycle’s leading Ride Command system. Riders can now expect improved navigation location management, improved boot time, audio muting and control improvements (including navigation audio), widget fixes and a new fuel economy widget, and improved search functionality within navigation.

To get more information regarding the Apple CarPlay integration, visit or call your nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership.

In other news, Indian Motorcycle does not have a single BS6-compliant product on sale in our market even today, months after the BS6 emission norms were enforced in the country. Perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic could be one of the major reasons for this extensive delay. It seems that things are not going to get better for the American brand until at least by the end of 2020 because Indian Motorcycle BS6 bikes will arrive in India only by the year-end.

While an exact timeline has not been announced by the company, the first BS6 range to be launched will likely be the Indian Scout. Speaking of launches, the last motorcycle from the American brand that was introduced in our country was the Indian FTR 1200.