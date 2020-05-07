India-made 2020 Hyundai Creta spied overseas for the first time

The India-made 2020 Hyundai Creta has been spied overseas for the first time. Just over a month after its launch in India, it has been spied in Indonesia.

Hyundai didn’t sell the first-gen Creta (codename: GS) in Indonesia. The launch of the second-gen Creta (codename: SU2i) in Indonesia one of the several measures it is going to take in the near future to boost its sales. The 5-seat Mk2 Creta will most likely be a CBU import from India. It will be followed by a made-for-Indonesia, made-in-Indonesia compact MPV in the second half of 2021.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta spotted in Indonesia is wearing camouflage only at the rear. From the looks of it, it is equipped in the SX grade of the five available grades in India (E, EX, S, SX and SX(O)). The exterior suggests that it doesn’t have the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine under its hood. The 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine obviously doesn’t make sense for Indonesia. So, the test mule is probably using the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque.

Hyundai exported the first units of the second-gen Creta from India in March this year. The company shipped only 3 units of the all-new B-SUV outside India. This probably means that it has started sending prototypes to markets for local testing, those markets where it intends to export in bulk later. The prototype snapped in Indonesia could be one of them.

In India, Hyundai has received 20,000 bookings for the 2020 Creta. The demand is likely to increase significantly once the nationwide lockdown is lifted this month. The recent shutdown of production could have a negative effect on the company’s export plan.

