Nissan Kicks vs. Kia Seltos vs. Hyundai Creta: Top-end engines compared

The Nissan Kicks is about to raise the bar with respect to performance in the premium sub-compact SUV segment in India. It’s about time we compared the best-in-class engine options available in the segment now. If you're in the market for the best-performing premium B-SUV, this is a must-read.

The Nissan Kicks's chief rivals are the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, which are currently available with the most capable engines in the segment.

Currently, the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta hold the title of best-in-class performance. It’s the battle of turbocharged petrol engines now. Take a look at the performance parameters of the top-end engines of the Korean SUVs below to understand how they pan out against the Nissan Kicks.

Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol vs. Kia Seltos turbo-petrol vs. Hyundai Creta turbo-petrol - Specifications

AspectSpecification
Nissan KicksKia SeltosHyundai Creta
EngineHR13 DDTSmartstream G1.4 T-GDi1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi
Displacement1.3L (TBD cc)1.4L (1,353 cc)1.4L (1,353 cc)
TypeIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinder
Fuel Injection SystemDirect injectionDirect injectionDirect injection
FuelPetrolPetrolPetrol
Maximum Power156 PS at TBD rpm140 PS at 6,000 rpm140 PS at 6,000 rpm
Maximum Torque254 Nm at TBD rpm242 Nm at 1,500-3,200 rpm242 Nm at 1,500-3,200 rpm
TransmissionX-tronic CVT6-speed MT/7-speed DCT7-speed DCT
Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage)TBD km/l16.1 km/l (MT)/16.5 km/l (DCT)16.8 km/l
Emission StandardBS-VIBS-VIBS-VI

The Nissan Kicks is clearly the winner of the trio when it comes to numbers. The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta share the same turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine. The Nissan Kicks' turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine has a lower displacement but still outperforms that engine. With outputs of 156 PS and 254 Nm, it is significantly more powerful and torquier.

Unlike the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, the Nissan Kicks is an India-specific model and looks more of a crossover than an SUV.

The BS6 Kia Seltos turbo-petrol, priced from INR 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The BS6 Hyundai Creta turbo-petrol, priced from INR 16.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is available with only a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol, on the other hand, will have the X-tronic CVT as standard. The CVT may not allow for the same level of spirited driving as its rivals. We'll save our verdict for when we get to drive it. The fuel economy rating and price(s) aren't out either.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite prices in India likely to start at around INR 5.25 lakh

Nissan will likely launch the BS6 Kicks turbo-petrol in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for our BS6 Kicks turbo-petrol review.

