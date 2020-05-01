Nissan Kicks vs. Kia Seltos vs. Hyundai Creta: Top-end engines compared

The Nissan Kicks is about to raise the bar with respect to performance in the premium sub-compact SUV segment in India. It’s about time we compared the best-in-class engine options available in the segment now. If you're in the market for the best-performing premium B-SUV, this is a must-read.

Currently, the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta hold the title of best-in-class performance. It’s the battle of turbocharged petrol engines now. Take a look at the performance parameters of the top-end engines of the Korean SUVs below to understand how they pan out against the Nissan Kicks.

Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol vs. Kia Seltos turbo-petrol vs. Hyundai Creta turbo-petrol - Specifications

Aspect Specification Nissan Kicks Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Engine HR13 DDT Smartstream G1.4 T-GDi 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Displacement 1.3L (TBD cc) 1.4L (1,353 cc) 1.4L (1,353 cc) Type In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder Fuel Injection System Direct injection Direct injection Direct injection Fuel Petrol Petrol Petrol Maximum Power 156 PS at TBD rpm 140 PS at 6,000 rpm 140 PS at 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 254 Nm at TBD rpm 242 Nm at 1,500-3,200 rpm 242 Nm at 1,500-3,200 rpm Transmission X-tronic CVT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage) TBD km/l 16.1 km/l (MT)/16.5 km/l (DCT) 16.8 km/l Emission Standard BS-VI BS-VI BS-VI

The Nissan Kicks is clearly the winner of the trio when it comes to numbers. The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta share the same turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine. The Nissan Kicks' turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine has a lower displacement but still outperforms that engine. With outputs of 156 PS and 254 Nm, it is significantly more powerful and torquier.

The BS6 Kia Seltos turbo-petrol, priced from INR 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The BS6 Hyundai Creta turbo-petrol, priced from INR 16.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is available with only a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol, on the other hand, will have the X-tronic CVT as standard. The CVT may not allow for the same level of spirited driving as its rivals. We'll save our verdict for when we get to drive it. The fuel economy rating and price(s) aren't out either.

Nissan will likely launch the BS6 Kicks turbo-petrol in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for our BS6 Kicks turbo-petrol review.