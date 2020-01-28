Hyundai’s Ertiga rivaling compact MPV still at least a year away - Report

Hyundai is developing a compact MPV that will rival models like Maruti Suzuki/Suzuki’s Ertiga. This low-cost MPV is still at least a year away from making its first appearance.

Hyundai is developing three models targeted at South East Asian markets, a compact SUV, a compact MPV and a sedan. Moreover, an EV is under consideration. The company will manufacture these models at a new plant in Kota Deltamas, east of Jakarta, in Indonesia.

Given the huge popularity of MPVs in Indonesia, the first locally manufactured Hyundai model in the country is likely to be the compact MPV. This highly anticipated model that has been in the rumour mill for years now but was confirmed only recently won’t be introduced until at least a year more, though. That’s because the first Indonesia-made model isn’t scheduled to enter production until the second half of 2021.

Hyundai’s new ASEAN base will be capable of rolling out 1,50,000 vehicles annually in the beginning. Eventually, the production capacity will be increased to approximately 2,50,000 units. The new plant will have facilities for stamping, welding, painting and assembly.

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0L T-GDI (N Line?) to debut at Auto Expo 2020

Whether Hyundai plans to bring the compact MPV designed for South East Asian markets to India as well is yet to be known. The company was going to launch a compact MPV here a few years ago but cancelled that plan later. The 8-seat Hexa Space concept (codename: HND-7) from Auto Expo 2012 never came into fruition. We’ll know more about the company’s product pipeline for our market at Auto Expo 2020, which will open on 5 February 2020.