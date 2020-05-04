55% 2020 Hyundai Creta bookings specified with diesel engine - Report

04/05/2020 - 17:53 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Even though BS6 emission norms have made diesel vehicles much more expensive, at Hyundai, at least in case of SUVs, the demand is still strong. Take the 2020 Hyundai Creta, for example, in which 55% of the bookings are of the diesel engine variants.

2020 Hyundai Creta Front
The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Creta in India start at INR 9.99 lakh*.

Speaking to carandbike recently, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai (India), revealed that most of the 2020 Hyundai Creta orders have been specified with a diesel engine. “I’m very happy to inform that 55% of the bookings for Creta are for diesel,” Garg said.

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The 2020 Creta 1.5-litre diesel commands a premium of INR 1.05 lakh* or INR 1.50 lakh* over the 2020 Creta 1.5-litre petrol, depending on the configuration selected. Its prices start at INR 9.99 lakh*.

The demand for the 2020 Creta 1.4-litre petrol is very low - approximately 5.4%. “About 12% of the 45% petrol is turbo,” Garg said. Targeted at highly performance-focused customers, the 2020 Creta 1.4-litre petrol is priced from INR 16.16 lakh*. Depending on the configuration, it is either only INR 17,000 cheaper than or costs the same as the 2020 Creta 1.5-litre diesel.

2020 Hyundai Creta Prices*

Trim\Engine & transmission1.5 petrol manual1.5 petrol automatic1.4 petrol automatic1.5 diesel manual1.5 diesel automatic
EINR 9,99,000
EXINR 9,99,000INR 11,49,000
SINR 11,72,000INR 12,77,000
SXINR 13,46,000INR 14,94,000INR 16,16,000INR 14,51,000INR 15,99,000
SX (O)INR 16,15,000INR 17,20,000INR 15,79,000INR 17,20,000

2020 Hyundai Creta Specifications

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating (Mileage)
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWD16.9 km/l
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWD18.5 km/l

Hyundai has received 20,000 bookings for the 2020 Creta in India. Before the national lockdown was imposed on 25 March, it managed to deliver 6,703 units.

Also See: 7-seat Hyundai Creta spied yet again, looks much longer than 5-seat version

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom India

[Source: youtube.com]

2020 Hyundai Creta - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest