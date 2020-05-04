Even though BS6 emission norms have made diesel vehicles much more expensive, at Hyundai, at least in case of SUVs, the demand is still strong. Take the 2020 Hyundai Creta, for example, in which 55% of the bookings are of the diesel engine variants.

Speaking to carandbike recently, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai (India), revealed that most of the 2020 Hyundai Creta orders have been specified with a diesel engine. “I’m very happy to inform that 55% of the bookings for Creta are for diesel,” Garg said.

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The 2020 Creta 1.5-litre diesel commands a premium of INR 1.05 lakh* or INR 1.50 lakh* over the 2020 Creta 1.5-litre petrol, depending on the configuration selected. Its prices start at INR 9.99 lakh*.

The demand for the 2020 Creta 1.4-litre petrol is very low - approximately 5.4%. “About 12% of the 45% petrol is turbo,” Garg said. Targeted at highly performance-focused customers, the 2020 Creta 1.4-litre petrol is priced from INR 16.16 lakh*. Depending on the configuration, it is either only INR 17,000 cheaper than or costs the same as the 2020 Creta 1.5-litre diesel.

2020 Hyundai Creta Prices*

Trim\Engine & transmission 1.5 petrol manual 1.5 petrol automatic 1.4 petrol automatic 1.5 diesel manual 1.5 diesel automatic E INR 9,99,000 EX INR 9,99,000 INR 11,49,000 S INR 11,72,000 INR 12,77,000 SX INR 13,46,000 INR 14,94,000 INR 16,16,000 INR 14,51,000 INR 15,99,000 SX (O) INR 16,15,000 INR 17,20,000 INR 15,79,000 INR 17,20,000

2020 Hyundai Creta Specifications

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage) 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 16.9 km/l 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD 18.5 km/l

Hyundai has received 20,000 bookings for the 2020 Creta in India. Before the national lockdown was imposed on 25 March, it managed to deliver 6,703 units.

*Ex-showroom India

